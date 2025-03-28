Americans Blanked 3-0 In Game One By Royals

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans had no shortage of scoring opportunities on Friday night, but Victoria Royals goaltender Johnny Hicks made clutch saves at key times, backstopping the Royals to a 3-0 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The Royals outshot the Americans 9-3 in the opening 20 minutes, with the best chances coming off the stick of Kenta Isogai.

The puck bounced off the stick of Carter Savage and slid toward the middle of the ice in the Americans zone, giving Isogai a breakway on Lukas Matecha. The Americans goaltender made a chest save on the initial shot, and then shot out the left pad on the rebound to deny Isogai on two great looks.

Tri-City had a great start to the second period, registering four shots on net in the opening two minutes but were unable to find the back of the net to take the lead.

Midway through the period Tri-City was called for two penalties in a five-minute stretch, giving Victoria's dangerous power play a chance to work. The Americans had a great penalty kill on the first one, only allowing one shot on net, but Victoria broke through on the second.

The puck was sent behind the Americans net off the rush and was picked up by Cole Reschny. The two Americans defenders split to either side of the net, but that left Brandon Lisowsky alone in front, and Reschny fed him the puck for a one timer, beating Matecha under the glove to open the scoring. The goal came 13:30 into the second period.

Tri-City got their first power play chance of the game late in the second period, but couldn't capitalize as the period came to an end with the Americans trailing 1-0. Shots read 16-11 Royals.

The Americans went to a four-minute power play 5:40 into the third period, swinging the door wide open to tie the game. The opportunity was short lived when Jake Gudelj ran into Seth Fryer on the Victoria blue line, taking an interference penalty one minute into the double minor.

Just as four-on-four expired, Savin Virk knocked down a clearing attempt right in front of the Victoria net. He quickly gathered the puck before turning and firing, but Hicks came out to challenge and denied Virk of the tying goal with a shoulder save.

That save turned out to be even more important as Victoria extended their lead not long after. Lisowsky took a stretch pass and skated down the right wing into the Americans zone before snapping a shot from the faceoff circle past the blocker of Matecha with 9:34 remaining.

Reschny then put the game away by floating a shot over the left shoulder of Matecha from between the circle with 3:16 left in regulation, pushing Victoria's lead to 3-0.

Gudelj was called for charging with 1:10 left in regulation, and the Royals were happy just to keep the puck away from the Americans and ran out the clock, taking game one 3-0. Final shots read 24-22 Victoria.

Game Two goes Saturday at 6:05.

