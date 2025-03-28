Victory+ Frequently Asked Questions

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Starting Friday, March 28, fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025 WHL Playoffs on Victory+ for FREE.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

Watch the Winterhawks take on the Cougars on Friday in Game 1, starting at 6:55 P.M. Victory+ will have two tiles with Portland at Prince George, so make sure you click on the Away Feed tile. The tile should look something like this:

Feel free to share this link with your friends, family, neighbors, or any other hockey fan in your life!

If you still have questions, you'll likely find the answer below!

What is Victory+ and how do I get it?

Victory+ is available FREE without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

What happens with WHL Live on CHL TV?

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live, so you can watch the Winterhawks and every other WHL playoff game for free all postseason long.

Unless you purchased a CHL All Access with Playoffs package, this is different than WHL All Access, you will need to utilize Victory+ to watch games.

If you have an account with CHL All Access with Playoff, you can still watch on CHL.tv; however, it is recommended to make the switch to Victory+

Can I switch audio to list to Nick Marek's broadcast?

Yes! Victory+ will have two tiles available, so make sure you click the Away Feed for Games 1 and 2.

Note: The 2024 Western Conference Championship is available on Victory+ as well, so make sure you are watching THIS YEAR's game. If you are seeing the Winterhawks wearing their black jerseys, you're in the right spot!

When will the game be available to watch?

Victory+ is scheduled to make the video feed live five minutes before puck drop. So keep an eye out at 6:55 P.M. on Friday and 5:55 P.M. on Saturday.

The video feed will shut down shortly after the final buzzer. If you want to hear more of Nick Marek's pregame and postgame show, make sure to tune in on the Winterhawks App.

What if I'm having issues with Victory+

Victory+ has a great library of online resources available. Check out help.victoryplus.com/ for more information related to:

Device-specific support

Account-related support

General questions

Troubleshooting

Frequently asked questions

If you still have questions, or need additional support, click the yellow chat icon in the bottom right corner of the help center screen. This will open a chat window to help you better find an article you're looking for or connect via email with an agent.

How do I get help with my Apple device?

Victory+ has Apple-related support available here.

How do I get help with my Google or Android device?

Victory+ has Google and Android-related support available here.

How do I get help with my Fire TV or Amazon device?

Victory+ has Fire TV (Amazon)-related support available here.

How do I get help with my Roku or other Smart TV?

Victory+ has Roku-related support available here.

For any other Smart TV, you can find support here.

How do I get help with Victory+ on the website?

Victory+ has web-related support available here.

I still have questions about Victory+, who can I contact?

We encourage fans to visit http://help.victoryplus.com/ first as many frequently asked questions are available there.

