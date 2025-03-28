Join the Hawks Before Game 3 at the Toyota Fan Fest on April 1

March 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Before the puck drops for Game 3 presented by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks of Portland's first-round playoff series, fans can experience a wide variety of fun activities for all ages INSIDE the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The doors are opening 15 minutes before the usual 60 minutes. While the activities at Fan Fest are FREE to attend, a ticket for Game 3 is required to get inside.

Join us on the concourse right away to catch a glimpse of how the Winterhawks players warm up before a game. The best place to watch will be near entry KK or NN!

All other activities will be on the concourse and include a table from the Hawkey Flock, face painting, Tarot card reading, balloon art, caricature, a sign-making table, and yes, even a photo booth!

The Rosebuds will join us again this year to help bring the energy via their pre-game parade and performance! Listen to some great tunes by our wonderful DJ, who will spin some great tracks!

Our kids' corner will be near entry GG, so feel free to bring the next generation of Portland fans to the game.

By the way, we will be wearing our red jerseys at home during the playoffs, so throw on your red Winterhawks apparel. Don't have anything red; we've got you covered! Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone!

Lastly, don't forget that Game 1 and 2 will be played in Prince George on Friday and Saturday. Join other fans at our official watch parties. Head to Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227, on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's party will be hosted an hour earlier at 6:00 p.m. by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607.

Another no-cost option is available for the 2025 playoffs. Every playoff game will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Learn more at victoryplus.com/download

There's something for everyone at the Toyota Fan Fest, and it all leads up to another spectacular evening of Playoff Hawkey in the VMC!

