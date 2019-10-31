Wild Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller Versus Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Iowa Wild (6-1-1-1; 14 pts.) wrapped up its October slate with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-2-1-1; 12 pts.), concluding the club's most successful opening month in team history.

On the first shift of overtime, winger Gerry Mayhew capped off his three-point effort (2g, 1a) by stripping the puck away from Griffins winger Filip Zadina just outside of the offensive blue line. After gaining possession, Mayhew burst in alone on Grand Rapids goaltender Calvin Pickard (27 saves), converting his breakaway chance with a backhanded shot past the goalie's right arm for his fifth of the season.

With the victory, Iowa remained atop the Central Division standings, as it picked up its third road win and the team's fifth win overall when allowing the first goal. The win was also the team's sixth in the month of October, the most ever in team history.

The Griffins notched the opening tally just 2:58 into the first period on a deflection from Zadina, his second goal of the season. That was the only goal for either side in the opening 20 minutes. Grand Rapids held a 13-10 edge in shots at intermission.

Trailing 2-0 just under seven minutes into the second period off a goal from forward Gregor MacLeod, Iowa's rally began thanks in part to two players who just finished up a stint in the NHL.

First, center Gabriel Dumont, who recently appeared in three games with Minnesota, tucked home the Wild's first shorthanded goal of the season to make it 2-1 at the 7:39 mark of the middle stanza. After Wild defenseman Brennan Menell cleared the puck down the ice, Mayhew, fresh off six games in the NHL, won a foot race and centered to Dumont, who one-timed a shot past Pickard for his fourth goal of the season.

Less than four minutes later, Mayhew took a Kyle Bauman pass and carried the puck from the right wing side behind the Griffins net, before wrapping it around for his first of the night. Menell also drew a helper on the even-strength goal.

After 40 minutes of play, the score was tied 2-2, with shots favoring Grand Rapids 27-21.

Early in the third period, the Wild took advantage of their only power play of the night when Dumont jammed his own rebound underneath the pads of Pickard for his second goal of the game, taking a 3-2 lead. Winger Kyle Rau fired the initial chance on net, as he and Menell grabbed the assists.

The Griffins pulled even before regulation expired, converting on a scramble in the goal crease of Wild netminder Kaapo Kahkonen (35 saves). Rookie center Joe Veleno got credit for the tally after winger Chris Terry threw the puck from the left wing corner out to the blue paint. Matt Puempel got the other assist, his fifth helper of the season.

That goal eventually sent the game to overtime, marking the second straight trip to an extra frame for the Wild and their fourth game of the month requiring more than 60 minutes.

Mayhew's overtime winner was the only shot for either team in the sudden death session. It was an unassisted goal, coming just 33 seconds in.

Final shots favored the Griffins 38-31. Iowa finished 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, in addition to their power play and shorthanded markers.

With the win, Kahkonen has won his first five starts of the season. His five-game winning streak ties a franchise record.

Iowa continues its road trip with date in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

