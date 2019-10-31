San Diego Gulls Acquire Defenseman Ryan Johnston from Toronto Marlies

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired defenseman Ryan Johnston from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

Johnston, 27 (2/14/92), has yet to appear in a game with Toronto this season. The 5-10, 179-pound defenseman appeared in 50 games with Mora IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2018-19, recording 3-19=22 points. A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Johnston has earned 5-25=30 points and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 87 career AHL games with St. John's. Johnston also went scoreless in 10 career National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Montreal Canadiens. He also collected 5-28=33 points and 62 PIM in 86 career SHL games with Mora IK and Lulea HF.

