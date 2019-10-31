San Diego Gulls to Host Military Weekend November 1-2, Honor U.S. Armed Forces

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor the U.S. Armed Forces by hosting Military Weekend this Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego (both games at 7 p.m.). This special weekend will pay tribute to local military members and their families, as well as raise awareness and funds for local military nonprofit organizations.

Military Weekend will see the Gulls provide tickets, at no cost, to over 3,500 military members and their families as part of a ticket donation plan to benefit local service members where the Gulls matched all fan contributions.

The Gulls' home arena, Pechanga Arena San Diego, will offer free parking to anyone with a military ID for both Military Weekend games.

San Diego will wear a new camouflage specialty jersey with red, white and blue patriotic accents both nights during the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 1, all fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls digital snow camouflage hat.

Select game-worn Gulls jerseys will be autographed and available for a silent auction following the Saturday, Nov. 2 contest on the concourse at Section 10. A game-worn jersey raffle will begin each night at 6 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the second period each game. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select San Diego Gulls as their favorite team. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction and raffles will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA and All-Star Vets. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app.

During both games, the Gulls Community Spotlight will feature military-specific charitable organizations. Friday, Nov. 1 will honor Wideman's Warriors, a charity launched by Gulls defenseman Chris Wideman. Wideman will personally donate a minimum of four tickets to every Gulls home game in 2019-20 to families supported by Armed Services YMCA and the Wounded Warrior Project. The Saturday, Nov. 2 Community Spotlight will honor the Doc Jacobs Foundation that provides sports scholarships to assist with the costs of participation and attendance in sports programs for children of active military and veteran families and such children's immediate families.

Military Weekend will culminate Saturday, Nov. 2, and fans are encouraged to arrive early Saturday evening for a military-themed Bud Light Pre-game Tailgate from 5-7 p.m. in the North Parking Lot. The tailgate will feature a $5 Bud Light Truck, military vehicles on display, Beach Eats Food Truck, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, street hockey, hardest slap shot game, a rock wall and other interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its second Surprise Puck sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating Military Weekend. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Proceeds from the Surprise Puck sale will benefit the Doc Jacobs Foundation.

As part of Saturday's contest, the Community Spotlight will honor Ret. Navy Corpsman and Bronze Star/Purple Heart recipient Daniel "Doc" Jacobs from the Doc Jacobs Foundation and the Frias Family. In partnership with the San Diego Gulls Foundation, the Doc Jacobs Foundation will honor Keawe Frias, a nine-year old grant recipient of $1,000 to assist with the costs of participation and attendance in sports programs. Frias is a San Diego Saints Squirts hockey player and the son of retired Navy Chief Special Boat Operator Carlos Frias.

Each Military Weekend game will see the Gulls honor U.S. Armed Forces members as a Military Hero of the Game. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy will be the recipient of Friday's Military Hero of the Game. After over 50 combat missions, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated severely injuring Stacy in 2017 in Syria. Stacy has received numerous awards for his service including a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star Medals and three Navy Achievement Medals, while also being named the 2010 USO Sailor of the Year. On Saturday, Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Sandra Gonzalez will be recognized as the Military Hero of the Game. Serving more than 20 years in the military, Gonzalez is now an international speaker and warrior coach who empowers women and entrepreneurs through her vast military experience and coaching methodologies.

Following Saturday's contest, Gulls captain Sam Carrick and two alternate captains will provide team-autographed sticks to three military families on the ice immediately after the final horn. In addition, active and retired service members and their families are invited to take part in a post-game family skate with Gulls players on the Pechanga Arena San Diego ice following the Nov. 2 game by signing up at the Section 10 booth starting at 6 p.m. Limited space is available.

A very limited number of tickets for Military Weekend are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

