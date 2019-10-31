Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 29, has skated in seven games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and six points to go along with six penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks tied for second on the Crunch for both goals and points, while pacing the team for shots on goal with 27. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 189 career NHL games over six seasons, collecting 28 goals and 74 points. Last season, Conacher skated in one game with the Bolts, registering two penalty minutes.

The Burlington, Ontario native was recalled by the Lightning on October 30 but did not play in the game against the New Jersey Devils.

