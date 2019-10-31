Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Conacher, 29, has skated in seven games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and six points to go along with six penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks tied for second on the Crunch for both goals and points, while pacing the team for shots on goal with 27. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 189 career NHL games over six seasons, collecting 28 goals and 74 points. Last season, Conacher skated in one game with the Bolts, registering two penalty minutes.
The Burlington, Ontario native was recalled by the Lightning on October 30 but did not play in the game against the New Jersey Devils.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher
(Syracuse Crunch)
|
Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher
(Syracuse Crunch)
|
Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher
(Syracuse Crunch)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019
- Jets Assign Ville Heinola to Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Kyle Capobianco Assigned to Roadrunners, Ryker Killins to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Join the Amerks and Strong National Museum for a Night of Play on November 8 - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Corrado Ready to Go After Injury Delay - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wine and Whiskey Tickets on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Sens Recall Beauchemin, Clapperton - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 23 - Iowa Wild
- Moose Sign Brent Pedersen - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Add Sam Morin on a Conditioning Assignment - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Thunderbirds Host Roberto Luongo, Look to Extend Win Streak this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Big Bad Wolves Blank 'Runners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Whitewash Tucson - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller Versus Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Hand Wolf Pack First Regulation Loss in a 4-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
- IceHogs Outburst Tops Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Wild Dog Griffins in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Bruins - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Score Three on the Power Play, Defeat Rochester, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Luke Schenn, Cory Conacher, Alex Volkov from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly
- Syracuse Crunch to Kickoff Movember Presented by Upstate University Hospital November 1
- Crunch Down Marlies, 4-3, in Overtime