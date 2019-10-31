Eagles Recall Forward Josh Dickinson
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Josh Dickinson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Dickinson currently leads the ECHL with nine goals in seven games and is tied for third in the league with 11 points. He was also named the ECHL Player of the Week after posting back-to-back hat tricks earlier this month.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound center notched one goal and three assists in 21 AHL games with Colorado during the 2018-19 season, while generating 29 points in 31 contests with Utah.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, November 1st at 8:00pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
