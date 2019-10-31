IceHogs Outburst Tops Rampage

ROCKFORD, IL - Three players scored their first professional goals for the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-0) on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves to fuel Rockford to a 6-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage (4-2-3).

Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, and Adam Boqvist all scored their first professional goals, with Entwistle's serving as the game-winner.

Jordan Nolan and Derrick Pouliot scored for the Rampage, who fell to 0-6-1 in their last seven visits to Rockford.

Nolan opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first period, redirecting a Nolan Stevens shot past Lankinen for his first goal of the season. Stevens has four points in three games played this season.

The IceHogs responded with three goals in a span of 2:55. At 12:07 of the first period, Tyler Sikura fired a puck off the left post behind Ville Husso and followed up to finish his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season, and fourth in four games.

At 14:11, Nick Moutrey gave the IceHogs at 2-1 lead when he finished a Johnson centering feed for his first goal of the season. Entwistle extended the lead at 15:02, stripping Joey LaLeggia of a puck in the Rampage zone and beating Husso in tight to make it 3-1.

Another Rampage defensive zone turnover led to Johnson's first goal at 11:36 of the second period, with Moutrey finding the rookie between the circles for a 4-1 Rockford lead. At 16:44, Boqvist netted the IceHogs' first power play goal of the season, creeping down into the right circle and beating Husso with a wrist shot to make it 5-1.

Rockford was 0-for-28 on the power play for the season entering Wednesday's contest.

Pouliot brought the Rampage back within a goal at 3:42 of the second, sailing a wrist shot from the left point over Lankinen's shoulder for his second goal of the season. Pouliot has points in four straight games, notching a goal and six points over that span.

The Rampage pulled Husso for an extra skater, trailing by three during a third period power play. Jacob Nilsson scored into the empty net at 13:32, netting his first goal of the season and the first shorthanded goal surrendered by the Rampage in 2019-20.

The Rampage power play was held scoreless for just the second time this season.

The Rampage complete their six-game road swing on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, kicking off a home-and-home with the Texas Stars. Puck-drop is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

