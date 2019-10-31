Condors Wine and Whiskey Tickets on Sale Now

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host "Wine and Whiskey" on Monday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Bakersfield. This Condors365 Members exclusive event is just $20 and includes a Condors365 wine glass. Space is limited and last year's event sold out. To purchase your ticket (21+ event) please call 324-PUCK (7825). To become a Condors365 Member and attend an exclusive event like this, click here.

WINE AND WHISKEY w/ The Bakersfield Condors

Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (5060 California Ave., 12th floor)

Tickets are $20 and includes a Condors365 wine glass

Players will be on hand to serve various wines and whiskeys

Heavy appetizers will be served

This is a 21+ event

