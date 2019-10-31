Corrado Ready to Go After Injury Delay

An injury delayed the start of Frank Corrado's 2019-20 season.

He's ready to go now.

The 26-year-old defenceman was cleared last week by his doctor and immediately penned a professional tryout agreement with Belleville, joining the team on Tuesday.

"Belleville was one of the teams that had reached out before I got cleared so it seemed like there was some interest so that was exciting to me," Corrado said.

A lower body injury sustained last year took a little longer to heal for Corrado who played in 39 games with the Toronto Marlies last season. The Toronto native has played 214 career AHL games and 76 games in the NHL with Vancouver, Toronto and Pittsburgh.

He joins a Sens team that is need of help on the blueline due to injury.

"I'll go wherever hockey takes me but it's nice to still be in the province and close to home and my family," Corrado said.

Corrado is familiar with a few of the faces in Belleville - he's previously played with Michael Carcone, Morgan Klimchuk and Stuart Percy among others - and is ready to potentially jump into action Friday when the Senators host the Marlies at CAA Arena.

"It seems like a tight group and a bunch of nice guys and everyone here has been very welcoming," Corrado said. "You can only sit out for so long before you finally say you're ready so I might as well jump in and see where I'm at.

"I think I'm ready to go."

