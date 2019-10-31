Jets Assign Ville Heinola to Manitoba
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned defenceman Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose.
Heinola, 18, played in eight games for the Jets so far this season and has five points (1G, 4A) and four penalty minutes. The Honkajoki, Finland native made his NHL debut and recorded his first point (an assist) on Oct. 3 versus the New York Rangers before tallying his first goal on Oct. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinola was Winnipeg's first round pick (20th overall) in June's NHL Draft.
Ville Heinola
Defense
Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland
Height 5.11 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2018-19 Lukko Rauma SM-liiga 34 2 12 14 26 7 7 1 3 4 2
2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 8 1 4 5 4 3
NHL Totals 8 1 4 5 4
