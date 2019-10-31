Jets Assign Ville Heinola to Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned defenceman Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose.

Heinola, 18, played in eight games for the Jets so far this season and has five points (1G, 4A) and four penalty minutes. The Honkajoki, Finland native made his NHL debut and recorded his first point (an assist) on Oct. 3 versus the New York Rangers before tallying his first goal on Oct. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinola was Winnipeg's first round pick (20th overall) in June's NHL Draft.

Ville Heinola

Defense

Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland

Height 5.11 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2018-19 Lukko Rauma SM-liiga 34 2 12 14 26 7 7 1 3 4 2

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 8 1 4 5 4 3

NHL Totals 8 1 4 5 4

