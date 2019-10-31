Iowa Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 23

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today the organization will host its first-ever Hockey Fights CancerTM Night when the team welcomes the Bakersfield Condors to Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 23. The night will feature various charities throughout the game and many in-game elements will incorporate the Hockey Fights CancerTM theme.

The Wild is dedicated to showing its support for those battling cancer and will do so through a variety of initiatives throughout the night. Hockey Fights CancerTM Night will benefit three charities whose sole mission is battling cancer: Children's Cancer Connection, Zero Prostate Cancer - Des Moines and National Ovarian Cancer Coalition - Des Moines.

During warm-ups, the team will wear special Hockey Fights CancerTM themed jerseys. Following the game, the Wild will hold a live auction to benefit its three charities. Iowa will also have lavender stick tape for players to use throughout the game.

Fans will be able to purchase lavender Hockey Fights CancerTM Iowa Wild pucks at merchandise stands, with a portion of the proceeds going to the three benefiting charities for the night. Also during the game, fans can fill out Hockey Fights CancerTM "I Fight For" signs, which will be displayed during a special recognition moment in-game.

Hockey Fights CancerTM Night hits especially close to home for the Wild organization, as Iowa general manager Tom Kurvers was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer in January 2019.

Since his diagnosis, Kurvers has joined millions of others in fighting the disease. During this past summer, Kurvers received news his treatments had gone well, with the disease responding well to medication.

To show support for Kurvers, the Wild will also be auctioning off a special Kurvers jersey and other memorabilia to benefit A Breath of Hope, an organization Kurvers has worked closely with since his diagnosis.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear lavender in support of cancer patients and survivors.

