Moose Sign Brent Pedersen
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Brent Pedersen to a professional tryout.
Pedersen, 24, has posted four points (1G, 3A) in six games with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2019-20 season. The Arthur, Ont. product spent time with both the Solar Bears and the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign. Pedersen appeared in 30 games for the Solar Bears where he collected 32 points (12G, 20A) and 29 games with the Moose where he posted five points (4G, 1A).
The Moose face the Grand Rapids Griffins in back-to-back matchups on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 with puck drop for both games scheduled for 2 p.m. For more information about Season Seats, Mini Packs, 10-Ticket Flex Packs or to purchase single-game tickets, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.
