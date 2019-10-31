Moose Sign Brent Pedersen

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Brent Pedersen to a professional tryout.

Pedersen, 24, has posted four points (1G, 3A) in six games with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2019-20 season. The Arthur, Ont. product spent time with both the Solar Bears and the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign. Pedersen appeared in 30 games for the Solar Bears where he collected 32 points (12G, 20A) and 29 games with the Moose where he posted five points (4G, 1A).

