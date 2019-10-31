P-Bruins Score Three on the Power Play, Defeat Rochester, 4-3

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Paul Carey scored a goal for the third consecutive game and the Bruins converted three times on the power play as they defeated the Rochester Americans, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Providence also added a shorthanded goal from Jack Studnicka, while Max Lagace made 32 saves in his fourth win of the season.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 2 1 4

ROCHESTER 0 0 3 3

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought we started off well. We wanted to get in on the forecheck and we did that. Unfortunately we took a couple penalties early and gave them a little momentum. Our kill was there to help us out and then we were able to pounce on a couple power play opportunities that put us up by a few goals. We were feeling good heading into the third. They scored two on us and it got a little tight. With our goaltending and a timely goal on the 5-on-3, we were able to get the win. We'll take two points any time we can coming into a building like this against a good team like Rochester."

ROBERT LANTOSI - ONE POWER-PLAY GOAL

"Petro got it at the blue line so I found space on the far circle and I knew I had to get it on net. It went in and I'm happy about that.

I think we played a pretty solid game for the first two periods. We had a rough start to the third, but we came out on top and we're happy about those two points.

We'll try to keep it going. It's a good start to the week and we have to continue on with that same attitude and be prepared for Friday's game."

STATS

- With a goal tonight, Carey extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to five. He has recorded four goals and one assist over the last five contests.

- Alex Petrovic recorded two assists on Wednesday for his third multi-point game of the season. He has recorded four helpers in his last two games and leads all AHL defensemen with 10 points this year.

- Peter Cehlarik recorded two assists in his return to the Providence lineup and has recorded points in four straight. Overall, he has six goals and four assists for 10 points in seven games this season.

- Zach Senyshyn scored his first goal of the season and has recorded a point in two consecutive games.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will travel to Utica, New York, to take on the Utica Comets on Friday, November 1 at Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.