American Hockey League Announces Suspension
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. San Antonio on Oct. 30.
Sikura was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Rockford's game Saturday (Nov. 2) vs. Iowa.
