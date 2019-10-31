American Hockey League Announces Suspension

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. San Antonio on Oct. 30.

Sikura was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Rockford's game Saturday (Nov. 2) vs. Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.