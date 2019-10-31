Sens Recall Beauchemin, Clapperton

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have recalled forwards Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton from the Brampton Beast.

Clapperton has had a hot start to his rookie season of professional hockey as in seven games with Brampton, he has three goals and seven assists. His 10 points are tied for the eighth most in the ECHL.

Beauchemin, who has played 71 career AHL games, has five points (three goals) in six games this season with the Beast.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.