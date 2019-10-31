Join the Amerks and Strong National Museum for a Night of Play on November 8

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Night of Play in partnership with the Strong National Museum of Play on Friday, Nov. 8 when they host the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena.

Join the Amerks for a special night of fun and play prior to watching the Amerks take on Devils at 7:05 p.m. The night's festivities feature a designated play area for fans of all ages in the upper atrium, an assortment of board games and an appearance from the Berenstain Bears. Additionally, the first 500 kids in attendance will receive an Amerks-themed toy, courtesy of The Strong National Museum.

Strong National Museum of Play members can purchase best available tickets for the game as low as just $17 in exclusive sections. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.amerks.com/play.

Fans who present their ticket from the game can receive $3 off admission to the National Toy Hall of Fame Celebration, taking place that same weekend at The Strong Museum, which is located at 1 Manhattan Square Drive in downtown Rochester.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.