Penguins Reassign Hawkins to Wheeling

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Brandon Hawkins to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Hawkins, 25, is in his first full season of professional hockey and recorded his first AHL assist with a helper in the Penguins' game on Oct. 25, 2019 vs. San Antonio. In three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Hawkins recorded one point. Hawkins also played briefly with the Penguins at the end of last season on an amateur tryout agreement, scoring goals in both of his first two AHL games.

The Macomb Township, Michigan native started the year with Wheeling and put up two goals and two assists for four points in the Nailers' first four games.

Last season, Hawkins posted collegiate career highs in assists (21) and points (33) for Northeastern University. Prior to becoming an NCAA Division I athlete, Hawkins played junior hockey with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) and Texas Tornado (NAHL). Hawkins was named NAHL Rookie of the Year in 2013 after topping the entire league with 35 goals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 1, a showdown with its PA Turnpike rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov, 9, against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.