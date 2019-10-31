Penguins Reassign Hawkins to Wheeling
October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Brandon Hawkins to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Hawkins, 25, is in his first full season of professional hockey and recorded his first AHL assist with a helper in the Penguins' game on Oct. 25, 2019 vs. San Antonio. In three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Hawkins recorded one point. Hawkins also played briefly with the Penguins at the end of last season on an amateur tryout agreement, scoring goals in both of his first two AHL games.
The Macomb Township, Michigan native started the year with Wheeling and put up two goals and two assists for four points in the Nailers' first four games.
Last season, Hawkins posted collegiate career highs in assists (21) and points (33) for Northeastern University. Prior to becoming an NCAA Division I athlete, Hawkins played junior hockey with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) and Texas Tornado (NAHL). Hawkins was named NAHL Rookie of the Year in 2013 after topping the entire league with 35 goals.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 1, a showdown with its PA Turnpike rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov, 9, against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019
- Penguins Reassign Hawkins to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Jets Assign Ville Heinola to Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Kyle Capobianco Assigned to Roadrunners, Ryker Killins to Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Join the Amerks and Strong National Museum for a Night of Play on November 8 - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Corrado Ready to Go After Injury Delay - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wine and Whiskey Tickets on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Sens Recall Beauchemin, Clapperton - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 23 - Iowa Wild
- Moose Sign Brent Pedersen - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Add Sam Morin on a Conditioning Assignment - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Thunderbirds Host Roberto Luongo, Look to Extend Win Streak this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Big Bad Wolves Blank 'Runners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Whitewash Tucson - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller Versus Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Hand Wolf Pack First Regulation Loss in a 4-1 Victory - Laval Rocket
- IceHogs Outburst Tops Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Wild Dog Griffins in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Bruins - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Score Three on the Power Play, Defeat Rochester, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Reassign Hawkins to Wheeling
- Weekly: Penguins Enter November with Pair of Games against Division Foes
- Cramarossa Celebrates Birthday with OT-Winner
- Penguins Lose to Rampage, 5-3
- Penguins Sign Reid McNeill to PTO