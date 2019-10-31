Kyle Capobianco Assigned to Roadrunners, Ryker Killins to Rapid City

October 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Kyle Capobianco has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Capobianco scored a goal in six games with the Coyotes. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON registered 7-25-32 and 51 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19 and has collected an assist in his lone appearance with Tucson this season.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

In addition to Capobianco's assignment, the Roadrunners have loaned defenseman Ryker Killins to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Rapid City Rush.

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound Killins has played in two games with Tucson this season. The 23-year-old native of Wawa, ON was signed by Tucson on August 1, 2019.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners concluded the first month of their season on Wednesday, finishing with a record of 6-3.

Forward Lane Pederson remains third in the AHL with eight goals scored in nine games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.