Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild at Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday night.
After a stalemate in the first period, Evan Friesen netted the first goal of the game 1:05 into the second, tapping in a rebound off the leg pads of Jesse Sanche.
Eric Jamieson tied the game after a rebound found his stick, wiring a wrister home for his seventh goal of the season at 4:54. Miles Cooper scored a powerplay goal with a tap-in at the near side post with 3:40 remaining in the period to put the Wild back on top 2-1 after two.
Jesse Heslop brought the Tips back even with a long shot from the blue line that fought through traffic 7:05 into the third period. Dawson Seitz roofed the game-winning goal on the powerplay with a wrister from the blue line with 6:26 left in the third period.
Daniel Hauser stopped 38 of 40 in the win, his sixth of the year. Jesse Sanche turned away 19 of 22 in his return back to the crease after a four-week recovery from an upper-body injury.
Game-worn jerseys from the contest are currently being auctioned off online through Dash.
Article by Kallie Cullison
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024
- Wheat Kings Fall in Back-And-Forth Barn Burner in Prince Albert - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Kovacevic Scores Overtime Winner in Regina - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Flawless Finish on Special Teams Sends Wild to Break with 9-1 Win at Kelowna - Wenatchee Wild
- Egland Scores Teddy Toss Goal, Pats Fall 4-3 in Overtime - Regina Pats
- Kelowna Downed, 9-1, by Wenatchee - Kelowna Rockets
- Vaisanen Makes Finland's World Jr Roster - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Game 33 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Face Cougars Saturday for First Time Since Opening Weekend - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Looking to Continue Solid Play at Home against Broncos - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Open Central Division Swing in Edmonton - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: December 14 vs. Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Drop 4-1 Decision in Portland - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Win 10th-Straight with 4-3 Road Victory Over Seattle Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2 - Everett Silvertips
- Americans Top Rockets, 6-3 - Tri-City Americans
- Wild Special Teams Finish Nearly Perfect in 3-2 Win Friday at WHL-Leading Silvertips - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Shut Out for First Time This Season by Royals - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Can't Catch the Chiefs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans at Silvertips - December 14, 2024 - Tri-City Americans
- Hitmen Edge Blazers, 5-4 in Overtime - Calgary Hitmen
- Zakreski's Hat Trick Lifts Hawks to 4-1 Victory, Completing Season Sweep Over Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.