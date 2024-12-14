Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild at Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday night.

After a stalemate in the first period, Evan Friesen netted the first goal of the game 1:05 into the second, tapping in a rebound off the leg pads of Jesse Sanche.

Eric Jamieson tied the game after a rebound found his stick, wiring a wrister home for his seventh goal of the season at 4:54. Miles Cooper scored a powerplay goal with a tap-in at the near side post with 3:40 remaining in the period to put the Wild back on top 2-1 after two.

Jesse Heslop brought the Tips back even with a long shot from the blue line that fought through traffic 7:05 into the third period. Dawson Seitz roofed the game-winning goal on the powerplay with a wrister from the blue line with 6:26 left in the third period.

Daniel Hauser stopped 38 of 40 in the win, his sixth of the year. Jesse Sanche turned away 19 of 22 in his return back to the crease after a four-week recovery from an upper-body injury.

Kallie Cullison

