Americans Top Rockets, 6-3

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (19-6-2-1) saw a two-goal lead in the third period disappear for the second game in a row, but brushed it off and scored three straight goals to double up the Kelowna Rockets (13-12-2-1) 6-3 at the Toyota Center Friday night.

It was a very slow-paced opening 20 minutes as the two teams combined for just seven shots in the first period. That included the Rockets scoring on their first shot of the game.

Hiroki Gojsic had the puck behind the Americans net and quickly hooked it in front for Kalder Varga, snapping a shot under the glove of Lukas Matecha 3:19 into the game.

Neither team had a high-quality scoring chance for the remainder of the period as Kelowna took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Terrell Goldsmith dropped the gloves with Nate Corbet early in the second period, trying to get the energy level up in the building and on the Americans bench. Just 20 seconds after the scrap Jaxen Adam was called for interference, but it was the Americans taking advantage.

Jordan Gavin poked the puck away from Rockets defenseman and took off on a shorthanded breakaway, beating Jake Pilon through the five hole to tie the game at one. The goal was Gavin's 13th of the year and second shorthanded goal.

That goal seemed to spark the Americans as they controlled play for the vast majority of the second period, adding to their lead four minutes later.

Jake Sloan took a pass from Jackson Smith at the Kelowna blue line and was able to skate right down the middle of the ice uncontested before lifting a backhander over the blocker of Pilon for his 10th of the season.

Tri-City received back-to-back power plays late in the period and extended their lead in the final minute. Gavin Garland took a quick drop pass in the right circle and fired a shot off the skate of a Kelowna defenseman and in for his 17th of the season. The goal extended his point streak to nine games.

After controlling most of the second period the Americans saw their lead evaporate in the third as Kelowna scored twice in a little under four minutes to tie the game. Kayden Longley jammed a puck off Matecha's skate and in to make it 3-2 before Max Graham muscled his way through two defenders and lifted a backhand shot over Matecha's blocker to tie the game.

The game only stayed tied for a few minutes before the Americans pulled back ahead. Brandon Whynott skated off the left-wing boards into the faceoff dot before snapping a quick shot past the blocker of Pilon for his 16th of the season. The goal came with 6:21 remaining and extended his point streak to nine games.

Off the next faceoff the Americans restored their two-goal lead. Virk gained the Kelowna line and sent the puck down the boards before circling around and standing in the slot. The Rockets players were all watching the puck as Virk found himself alone in front, taking the return feed and scoring his second of the season just 21 seconds after Whynott's goal.

Two and a half minutes later Virk scored his second of the game, firing home a blind centering feed from behind the net by Sloan, to cap off the scoring and put Tri-City ahead 6-3.

The Americans now hit the road to meet the league-leading Everett Silvertips (24-5-2-1) at the Angel of the Winds Arena tomorrow night at 6:00.

Announced attendance was 3,369.

