Vaisanen Makes Finland's World Jr Roster

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Veeti Väisänen has been named to Finland's roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Väisänen, a 18-year-old from Hamina, Finland, is set to compete on the international stage, showcasing his skills among the world's top under-20 players.

The Utah Hockey Club prospect Väisänen, has been a reliable presence on the Tigers' blue line this season, known for his skating ability and strong hockey sense. His consistent performances have made him a key player for the Tigers and earned him recognition from Finland's national program.

The World Junior Hockey Championship is one of hockey's premier tournaments, bringing together the best young talent from around the globe. Väisänen's selection highlights his growth and development as a player, as well as the strength of the Tigers' organization in preparing athletes for the next level.

Fans of the Medicine Hat Tigers will have another special reason to follow this year's tournament, which begins on December 26, as Väisänen represents his home country of Finland. The Tigers organization is proud to see him take this next step in his hockey journey and look forward to watching him compete on the world stage.

