Oil Kings Looking to Continue Solid Play at Home against Broncos
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up their final stretch before the holiday break tonight as they host the Swift Current Broncos.
Swift Current will come to Rogers Place as the Oil Kings begin a stretch of playing three games in four nights before the team is off for Christmas.
Edmonton is coming off back-to-back wins last weekend over Medicine Hat and Regina. Both games saw the Oil Kings come back from two-goal deficits to earn points. Edmonton is now 14-12-1-1 on the season, and while they sit in the eighth and final playoff spot, they're only four points back of third place in the Eastern Conference.
The Oil Kings are also a solid 8-3-0-0 on Rogers Place ice and also have a league best 90.7% penalty kill at home, which is more than 5% better than the team in second place.
Meanwhile, the opponents, the Broncos have won back-to-back games after a five-game losing streak and are currently 16-11-0-1 and sit with 33 points and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. This also begins a final three-games in four-night stretch for the Broncos before their holiday break.
This will mark the second of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Broncos, and first of two at Rogers Place this season. The first meeting was on November 9 back in Swift Current, a 4-3 decision to the Broncos.
Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (25, 14-20-34)
Gavin Hodnett (28, 12-20-32)
Roan Woodward (28, 9-16-25)
Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)
Miroslav Holinka (23, 10-11-21)
Oil Kings Milestone Watch:
D Blake Fiddler is 11 games away from 100 in the WHL
D Josh Mori is 10 games away from 200 in the WHL
F Roan Woodward is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL
Broncos Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Luke Mistelbacher (28, 17-28-45)
Clarke Caswell (26, 11-30-41)
Brady Birnie (28, 15-24-39)
Carlin Dezainde (28, 14-18-32)
Rylan Gould (21, 11-12-23)
2024-25 Schedule vs. Swift Current Broncos:
Saturday, November 9 @ SC (4-3 SC)
Saturday, December 14 @ Edmonton
Wednesday, January 15 @ Swift Current
Sunday, March 9 @ Edmonton
