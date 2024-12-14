Kovacevic Scores Overtime Winner in Regina

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, SK - Rilen Kovacevic scored two goals Saturday in Regina, leading the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 overtime win, snapping their five-game slide.

As expected, space to be creative in the offensive zone was limited at times as both teams forced a lot of wall battles and clogged up the middle of the ice to try and take away "home plate" chances.

Regina picked up the game's first goal two and a half minutes in when rookie Jace Egland jumped on a rebound on the right side of the Warrior net. The goal was the Pats' Teddy Bear Toss goal, which sent the game into a lengthy delay.

When action resumed, the Warriors pressed. Keaton Dowhaniuk controlled the puck along the Regina right wall. The 20-year-old was able to shake off a Pat forward and then drive inside the circle where he put a shot past Regina goalie Kelton Pyne, Dowhaniuk's first goal as a Warrior tied the game at one just in front of the six-minute mark.

The battles continued in the second period as both teams pressed with their forechecks which made defensive zone exits difficult.

At the midway point of the period, the Pats forecheck had the Warriors pinned. Zach Pantelakis got control of the puck along the left boards and drove towards the net where he lifted a backhand over the blocker of Josh Banini to give Regina a 2-1 lead.

Moose Jaw fought back two minutes later. Brady Ness broke up a Regina clearing attempt and then quickly shot the puck toward the net. The puck landed on the backhand of Lynden Lakovic who deposited the puck over the goal line, his 14th goal of the year tied the game at two.

Late in the second, the Warriors penalty kill had to step up. Regina had a two-man advantage for 87 seconds, and even though they had zone time, the Warrior penalty kill did not allow much and kept the game tied.

Shortly after the Warriors got back to even-strength the Pats took their second too-many-men penalty of the game. With 14 seconds left in the frame, the Warriors worked the puck around the Regina zone and eventually set up Rilen Kovacevic for a one-time in the left circle where he blasted the puck to the back of the net, his team-leading 18th goal gave Moose Jaw a 3-2 lead,

The battles were back and forth throughout the third period but neither team had much success generating a consistent attack.

Entering the final moments of regulation, and with a faceoff in the Moose Jaw zone, the Pats pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and the move paid off as Caden Brown scored with 62 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Ninety seconds into the extra period the Warriors controlled the puck inside the Regina zone. Rilen Kovacevic was able to get away from the Pats on the high right wall and drive down the boards. He made a hard cut towards the net along the right goal line and finished the drive with the game-winning goal.

Kovacevic finished with two goals, Lynden Lakovic had one goal and three points, Keaton Dowhaniuk had one goal, and Aiden Ziprick picked up two assists. In net, Josh Banini made 27 saves in his second win of the season.

Moose Jaw was 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors finish their pre-Christmas schedule on Tuesday with a trip to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings. Catch all the action on Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo starting with the PreGame Show at 6:40 pm.

