Chiefs Win 10th-Straight with 4-3 Road Victory Over Seattle Friday

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs extended their win streak to a season-high 10 games with a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road Friday night. It's the Chiefs' longest win streak since the 2019-20 season.

Despite the Thunderbirds jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game, the Chiefs bounced back with a game-tying goal from Kazach forward Asanali Sarkenov at 13:56. Hayden Paupanekis and Nathan Mayes, who returned to the lineup from injury tonight, earned assists on the play.

With under a minute left in the opening frame, Seattle regained a 2-1 lead as Braeden Cootes potted his 12th goal of the season.

From there, the Chiefs dominated the second period with three unanswered goals from Saige Weinstein at 0:21, rookie Brody Gillespie at 12:11, and Sarkenov's second of the night at 18:57 to put them up 4-2. Spokane also outshot Seattle 21-3 in the middle frame.

Sam Oremba, Smyth Rebman, Cam Parr, Rhett Sather, Mathis Preston and Owen Schoettler all also found their way to the score sheet with assists throughout the night.

The Thunderbirds pushed back with a late shorthanded goal by Coster Dunn at 9:19 in the third, but it wasn't enough as the Chiefs held on for the 4-3 victory. Dawson Cowan stood tall in net as Spokane's defense allowed just 16 Seattle shots on goal over 60 minutes.

Spokane went 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Chiefs will return home to host the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night in the club's last home game before the holiday break.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.