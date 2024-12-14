Broncos Open Central Division Swing in Edmonton
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Edmonton, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (16-11-0-1) look to kick off their Alberta road-trip with a win at Rogers Place as they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings (14-12-1-1) Saturday night.
The Broncos are looking to build off their pair of wins over the weekend against Moose Jaw and Red Deer into the final three games before the holiday break while their counter parts in the Alberta capital are also winners of two straight. Swift Current took the opening tilt of this four game season series on November 9th in a tight 4-3 win at home.
Tonight's game will be live on Country 94.1 (note the start-time) with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 with puck drop getting underway just after 8 PM. For more on tonight's game visit the Official Game Notes & Stats links above or read on below.
2024-25 Regular Season: 16-11-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-6-0-1
First Half Record: 16-11-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-6-0-1
LAST GAME 3-0 W vs Rebels: Connor Gabriel scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal 2:31 into the first period while Clarke Caswell & Dawson Gerwing added tallies as well while Reid Dyck recorded his 2nd shutout of the season all in part of the Broncos final home win before the holiday break.
VS EDMONTON: This is the second of four meetings this season between the Broncos & Oil Kings. Swift Current won the opening match-up 4-3 on November 9th at home. Rylan Gould scored the game-winner on the power play with 2:36 to go in regulation time. While Luke Mistelbacher had three points to lead the way offensively for the Broncos (1 goal, 2 assists). Lifetime against the Oil Kings, the Broncos are 38-32-4-2, while on the road the sport a 15-19-3-2 mark.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
November 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC) December 15/2023 - at Edmonton (6-3 SC)
December 14/2024 - at Edmonton February 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)
January 15/2025 - at Swift Current March 2/2024 - at Edmonton (4-1 EDM)
March 9/2025 - Edmonton March 6/2024 - at Swift Current (8-2 SC)
March 17/2024 - at Edmonton (5-4 SC)
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (17) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (30) Clarke Caswell
Points (45) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (7) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Caswell, Mistelbacher
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (38) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+15) - Grayson Burzynski
Shots (112) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (19.0%) - Ty Coupland
Face-off Wins (239) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (55.0%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.894) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.43) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 28 GP: 14G-18A-32 PTS Clarke Caswell: 26 GP: 11G - 30A - 41 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 28 GP: 17G-28A-45 PTS Ty Coupland: 26 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 28: 15G - 24A- 39 PTS Reid Dyck: 17: 10-9-0-0 3.43 GAA .894 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 28 GP: 6G-17A -23 PTS
Rylan Gould: 21: 11G-11A-22PTS (7 PPG)
