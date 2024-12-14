Cougars Drop 4-1 Decision in Portland
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars saw their three-game win streak come to a close as they fell 4-1 to the Portland Winterhawks Friday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. With Portland defeating the Cougars, they have swept the season series against the Cats four games to none.
Borya Valis scored the lone goal for the Cougars, and Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the setback.
GOALS:
1st PERIOD:
1-0 Winterhawks at 4:48 - Kayd Ruedig (1) assisted by Tyson Yaremko and Tyson Jugnauth
2-0 Winterhawks at 9:12 - Josh Zakreski (17) assisted by Diego Buttazzoni and Kayd Ruedig
2-1 Cougars at 11:55 - Borya Valis (16) unassisted
2nd PERIOD:
3-1 Winterhawks at 9:51 - Josh Zakreski (18) assisted Kayd Ruedig and Diego Buttazzoni
3rd PERIOD
4-1 Winterhawks at 9:23 - Josh Zakreski (19) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weirmair
FINAL SCORE:
PG: 1 POR: 4
FINAL SHOTS:
PG: 40 POR: 34
POWER-PLAYS:
PG: 0-3 POR: 0-4
GOALTENDING:
PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 57:45 - 30/34
POR: Ondrej Stebetek - 60:00 - 39/40
3 STARS:
1.POR: Josh Zakreski (3-0-3)
2.POR: Kayd Ruedig (1-2-3)
3.POR: Ondrej Stebetek (39 Saves)
POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH ASSOCIATE COACH JIM PLAYFAIR
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/12/14085058/Jim-Playfair-post-game.mp3
