Cougars Drop 4-1 Decision in Portland

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars saw their three-game win streak come to a close as they fell 4-1 to the Portland Winterhawks Friday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. With Portland defeating the Cougars, they have swept the season series against the Cats four games to none.

Borya Valis scored the lone goal for the Cougars, and Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the setback.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Winterhawks at 4:48 - Kayd Ruedig (1) assisted by Tyson Yaremko and Tyson Jugnauth

2-0 Winterhawks at 9:12 - Josh Zakreski (17) assisted by Diego Buttazzoni and Kayd Ruedig

2-1 Cougars at 11:55 - Borya Valis (16) unassisted

2nd PERIOD:

3-1 Winterhawks at 9:51 - Josh Zakreski (18) assisted Kayd Ruedig and Diego Buttazzoni

3rd PERIOD

4-1 Winterhawks at 9:23 - Josh Zakreski (19) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weirmair

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 1 POR: 4

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 40 POR: 34

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 0-3 POR: 0-4

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 57:45 - 30/34

POR: Ondrej Stebetek - 60:00 - 39/40

3 STARS:

1.POR: Josh Zakreski (3-0-3)

2.POR: Kayd Ruedig (1-2-3)

3.POR: Ondrej Stebetek (39 Saves)

POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH ASSOCIATE COACH JIM PLAYFAIR

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/12/14085058/Jim-Playfair-post-game.mp3

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.