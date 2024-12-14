Egland Scores Teddy Toss Goal, Pats Fall 4-3 in Overtime

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Jace Egland scored the Pats 2024 Teddy Bear Toss goal, but the Pats fell short, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday inside the Brandt Centre.

With the net empty, and the extra-attacker out on the ice, the Pats executed their play perfectly. After an offensive zone faceoff, Julien Maze set up Caden Brown in the slot, and he ripped the puck home to send the Regiment to overtime.

In the extra frame, Rilen Kovacevic would score his second of the game, advancing down the boards, and powering his way to the front of the net before sneaking a backhander past Kelton Pyne.

The Pats had a handful of one-goal leads in their final game before the Christmas break. First, Jace Egland sent the bears flying early on in the first, and then Zach Pantelakis' first as Pat' gave Regina a 2-1 lead in the second. The Warriors would quickly respond with two of their own to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

FINAL SCORE: Warriors 4, Pats 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 2:25 - Jace Egland (2), assisted by Zachary Lansard & Anthony Wilson // Lansard got free in front of the net where his initial shot was stopped. He then got the rebound and tried to bank it in, and the puck snuck to Egland in front and he popped it over Banini's glove to give the Pats a 1-0 lead, sending the teddy's flying.

1-1: Warriors at 5:53 - Keaton Dowhaniuk (1), unassisted // Dowhaniuk streaked in and from the slot fired it past low past Pyne's glove hand to even the score at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1: Pats at 10:09 - Zach Pantelakis (2), unassisted // Pantelakis deked deep into the Warrior zone, cut to the front of the net, and lifted a neat backhander that beat Banini upstairs to give the Pats a 2-1 lead.

2-2: Warriors at 12:25 - Lynden Lakovic (14), assisted by Brady Ness // The original shot was partially blocked, and Lakovic tucked the puck past Pyne to tie the game up at 2-2.

3-2: Warriors at 19:45 - Rilen Kovacevic (18), assisted by Aiden Ziprick & Lynden Lakovic (PP) // The Warriors worked the puck around the Pats zone and Kovacevic finished off a one-timer to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

Third Period

3-3: Pats at 18:52 - Caden Brown (8), assisted by Julien Maze & Tye Spencer // With Pyne on the bench for an extra attacker, the Pats won an offensive zone faceoff worked it around to Maze who found Brown to the right of the Warriors net and he sent a shot over a sprawling Banini to tie the contest up at 3-3.

Overtime

4-3: Warriors at 1:31 - Rilen Koavacevic (19), assisted by Lynden Lakovic & Aiden Ziprick // Kovacevic worked his way to the Pats net and tucked the puck by Pyne to give the Warriors a 4-3 win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 13-7-10-0-30 | Moose Jaw - 9-9-11-1-30

PP : Regina - 0/3 | Moose Jaw - 1/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (26 saves / 30 shots)

Moose Jaw: Josh Banini (27 saves / 30 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Jace Egland (1G) - Pats

Second: Lynden Lakovic (1G-2A) - Warriors

Third: Zach Pantelakis (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES Jace Egland scored the Teddy Toss goal and has points in back-to-back games (1G-1A). His goal at 2:25 was the quickest goal in Pats' Teddy Toss history. The Pats go into the Xmas Break with ac 2-1-2 record over their last five games. Zach Pantelakis scored his first goal in a Regina Pats uniform. Caden Brown scored his eighth of the season and in back-to-back games. He has seven points (4G-3A) in 11 games with the Pats. He's also scored in four of his last five games. The Pats failed to score on the power play for the first time in four contests. Tonight's game marked the Pats 10th extra-time contest. The Pats finish their first-half schedule with an 8-17-4-2 record

COMING UP

The Pats will enter the Christmas break and return to action on December 27th at Brandon, before returning home the next night to host the Blades on the 28th.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.