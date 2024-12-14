Kelowna Downed, 9-1, by Wenatchee

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Andrew Cristall

Nate Corbet brought the teddy bears to the ice with a point shot that beat Wenatchee goaltender Daniel Hauser in the third period, but the Kelowna Rockets fell 9-1 to the Wild on Saturday, December 14th at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Wenatchee opened the scoring with three goals in the first period off the sticks of Luka Shcherbyna, Kenta Isogai and Miles Cooper, with Shcherbyna and Cooper's goals coming on the power play. Wenatchee would add to their lead in the second period when Shaun Rios would score twice in the frame, his eighth and ninth of the season, sandwiching an Eastyn Mannix goal. Evan Friesen would score Wenatchee's third power play goal of the afternoon to push Wenatchee ahead 7-0.

Nate Corbet would get the Rockets on the board just over a minute into the frame with a point shot that brought the teddy bears from the stands to the ice. Rios would complete his hat trick and Kenta Isogai would round out the scoring for Wenatchee.

"Every day is a learning opportunity. There's a lot of youth in that room ... it's no excuse but it starts from the top and works its way down," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. "We'll be better from this but it's a tough pill to swallow."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Wenatchee 41-40

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Wenatchee went 3/3

UP NEXT

The Rockets will play the host to the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday, December 17th in the final game before the Christmas break. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

