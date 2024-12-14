Hitmen Edge Blazers, 5-4 in Overtime

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen collected another two points in a thrilling 5-4 overtime win versus the visiting Kamloops Blazers Friday night.

Trailing for a majority of the game, Calgary was able to force an overtime decision that would swing in their favour. Kalem Parker netted his first as a Calgary Hitmen to open the scoring, Connor Hvidston notched his eighth of the year, while Axel Hurtig would notch Calgary's third goal to tie the game in the third period. Following up was Ben Kindel who potted his 19th of the season to put Calgary ahead, but Kamloops would find the back of the net with 51 seconds remaining to push the game to extra minutes. Carter Yakemchuk was the overtime hero, scoring his 64th career goal making him the franchise's all-time leading scorer as a defenceman. The record was previously held by Matt Kinch who set it at 63 goals in the 2000-01 season.

Goal scorers for Kamloops were Calgary natives Nathan Behm and Max Sullivan both netting goals in the first. Jordan Keller and Tommy Lafreniere rounded out the scoring for the visitors.

Missing from the lineup tonight was forward Tanner Howe who was named to Team Canada's roster for the 2025 World Juniors taking place in Ottawa. Joining him representing Team Sweden is defenceman Axel Hurtig who leaves for the tournament this weekend. The defenceman was +3 in tonight's contest adding a goal. He now sits at +22 on the season.

Calgary is now 8-2-0-0 in their last ten games and sit tied for third in the Eastern Conference with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Calgary has one more game this weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 15 they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the 'Dome in a 4:00 p.m. start. It marks the return of Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential. In addition to $3 sips and snacks all game long, look for family fun entertainment on the west concourse. There are also $6 Hitmen Happy Hour food and drink deals throughout the day and a post-game family skate. Calgary will then wrap up their pre-holiday break schedule by hosting the Prince Albert Raiders on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.