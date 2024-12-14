Giants Shut Out for First Time This Season by Royals

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Victoria Royals' Teydon Trembecky and Vancouver Giants' Adam Titlbach

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Kevin Light) Victoria Royals' Teydon Trembecky and Vancouver Giants' Adam Titlbach(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Kevin Light)

Victoria, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants were blanked 4-0 by the Victoria Royals in the first head-to-head meeting of the season on Friday night at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The loss drops Vancouver's record to 13-12-4 this season, while the Royals improve to 16-10-3-2.

It was the first time in 29 games the Giants failed to score at least once. Burke Hood stopped 26 of 30 shots he faced.

Teydon Trembecky, Keaton Verhoeff, Cole Reschny and Tanner Scott provided the goals for Victoria. Jayden Kraus recorded his first career shutout for the Royals.

These teams will go at it again on Saturday night for the Giants Teddy Bear toss at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. The Royals scored timely goals in this one.

First, they got a late first period lead, when Trembecky made it 1-0 with a power play goal from the left circle at the 17:27 mark of the opening period.

Each team failed to score on multiple power play opportunities in period two, and so the game looked like it would head into the final frame with a 1-0 score, until Verhoeff scored his 11th of the season for Victoria with just 9.6 seconds remaining in the second period.

Reschny extended the Royals lead to 3-0 with his 11th of the season just 27 seconds into the third, before Scott scored his 6th at the 9:19 mark to make the final score 4-0. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/6/5 = 16 | VIC - 6/13/11 = 30

PP: VAN- 0/5 | VIC - 1 /5

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | VIC - 29 THEY SAID IT

"I thought first and foremost we got out-competed. On the walls; we weren't moving our feet on the forecheck; our puck management through the neutral zone [was poor]. We built from last weekend. We were coming into tonight feeling good with how we played - we were connected - probably, arguably, two of our better games in Tri-Cities and Sunday in Portland, and we got individual tonight. That was a good Victoria team. Give them credit, but it just started with our work...we have to recognize that we have this team again tomorrow. Regardless if we end up coming back in the game, we need to pull some positives out and build some momentum in that third period. And I didn't think we rose to the occasion at all, which typically, with this group, we've seen we have. We've been resilient and we've come back from deficits throughout the year, especially early on in the year where we were getting scored on first often, we'd find a way to claw back in games and I just felt tonight we didn't have it. So it is disappointing, but in saying that, we need to let this sting for a little bit here because we need to feed off some of that energy." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on Levis, Titlbach & Thorpe as a line 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Teydon Trembecky - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG

2nd: VIC - Cole Reschny - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG

3rd: VIC - Keaton Verhoeff - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (26 saves / 30 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Kayden Kraus (16 saves / 16 shots) UPCOMING Date Opponent Time Location Saturday, December 14 Victoria 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre Sunday, December 15 Tri-City 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre Friday, December 27 Kamloops 7:00 PM PST Sandman Centre

Don't forget, Giants flex packs are available in 6, 12 or 36-ticket quantities and make the perfect stocking stuffer! These packs give you the ultimate flexibility and come at a discounted rate. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.