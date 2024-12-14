Preview: Americans at Silvertips - December 14, 2024

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Americans saw a 3-1 third-period lead slip away, but responded by scoring three unanswered goals to double up the Kelowna Rockets 6-3 last night. Jake Sloan and Jordan Gavin each had a goal and two assists while Savin Virk scored twice in the win. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Tri-City.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips. Tri-City took the first two at the Toyota Center, a 6-5 overtime win on October 2 before an 8-6 barn burner six days later. Jake Sloan and Jordan Gavin each recorded five points in the two victories. The Americans will look to exercise their demons at the Angel of the Winds Arena as the team has a record of 2-16-2-0 in this building since the start of the 2019-20 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Brandon Whynott (16-20-36) Tyler MacKenzie (24-23-47)

Gavin Garland (17-16-33) Carter Bear (22-24-46)

Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Dominik Rymon (14-26-40)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 16.8% (18-for-107) Power Play - 25.6% (31-for-121)

Penalty Kill - 82.6% (90-for-109) Penalty Kill - 77.4% (89-for-115)

