Preview: Americans at Silvertips - December 14, 2024
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans saw a 3-1 third-period lead slip away, but responded by scoring three unanswered goals to double up the Kelowna Rockets 6-3 last night. Jake Sloan and Jordan Gavin each had a goal and two assists while Savin Virk scored twice in the win. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Tri-City.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Silvertips. Tri-City took the first two at the Toyota Center, a 6-5 overtime win on October 2 before an 8-6 barn burner six days later. Jake Sloan and Jordan Gavin each recorded five points in the two victories. The Americans will look to exercise their demons at the Angel of the Winds Arena as the team has a record of 2-16-2-0 in this building since the start of the 2019-20 season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Brandon Whynott (16-20-36) Tyler MacKenzie (24-23-47)
Gavin Garland (17-16-33) Carter Bear (22-24-46)
Carter MacAdams (11-19-30) Dominik Rymon (14-26-40)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Power Play - 16.8% (18-for-107) Power Play - 25.6% (31-for-121)
Penalty Kill - 82.6% (90-for-109) Penalty Kill - 77.4% (89-for-115)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
YouTube: WHL Youtube Channel for Wednesday Night in the Dub
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
