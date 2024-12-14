Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

SPOKANE, WA - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars continue their final road swing of the first half as they battle the Spokane Chiefs for the third time this season. Puck drop is at 6:00 pm.

LAST GAME: 4-1 loss at Portland Winterhawks: The Prince George Cougars' three-game win streak stopped after being bested by the Portland Winterhawks 4-1 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Borya Valis supplied the lone Cougar marker and Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the loss. Prince George's power-play went 0/3 and the penalty kill was a perfect 4/4.

VS. SPOKANE: Tonight will be the third of four meetings between the Cougars and the Chiefs. Prince George is currently 1-0-1-0 against Spokane. This is the first time these teams have met since the opening weekend of the 2024-25 season. Prince George played Spokane in the opening round of the 2024 WHL playoffs, where they beat the Chiefs four games to none.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS

Goals (21) - Koehn Ziemmer

Assists (26) - Terik Parascak

Points (41) -Terik Parascak, Borya Valis

PIMS (79) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+22) - Viliam Kmec

Wins (15) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.901) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (3.06) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

WHOS HOT

Riley Heidt has points in 9 of his last 10 (8-12-20)

Terik Parascak has points in 3 of his last 4 (2-4-6) // 8 of his last 10 (4-13-17)

Koehn Ziemmer has points in 3 of his last 4 (2-3-5)// 10 of his last 14 (14-6-20)

Borya Valis has points in 4 straight (3-4-7) // 13 of his last 16 (10-12-22)

Carson Carels has points in 3 of his last 4 (1-5-6) // 4 of his last 6 (2-5-7)

Josh Ravensbergen has won his last three of his last 4 starts // 4 of his last 6

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 98 career goals (2 away from 100)

Riley Heidt - 219 career assists (17 away from record PG & VIC)

Riley Heidt - 242 career games played (8 away from 250)

Koehn Ziemmer - 112 career goals (9 away from Cougars record)

Terik Parascak - 98 career games played (2 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 146 career points (4 away from 150)

Terik Parascak - 88 career assists (12 away from 100)

Jett Lajoie - 89 career games played (11 away from 100)

Borya Valis - 184 career points (16 away from 200)

Bauer Dumanski - 49 career assists (1 away from 50)

Aiden Foster - 95 career games played (5 away from 100)

Viliam Kmec - 86 career assists (14 away from 100)

Van Eger - 86 career games played (14 away from 100)

A LOOK AHEAD:

December 14th - @ Spokane Chiefs - 6:05 pm PDT

December 17th - @ Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm PDT

December 27th - @ Victoria Royals - 7:05 pm PDT

December 28th - @ Victoria Royals - 6:05 pm PDT

December 31st - @ Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:05 pm PDT

January 3rd - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 7:00 pm PDT

January 4th - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:00 pm PDT

January 7th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 7:00 pm PDT

January 8th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 6:00 pm PDT

January 10th - @ Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm PDT

January 11th - @ Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm PDT

January 17th - @ Spokane Chiefs - 7:05 pm

January 18th - @ Everett Silvertips - 6:05 pm

30 DOWN: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 16-9-3-2 record (37 points) after 30 games. The Cats are 10-1-3-2 at home and 6-8-0-0 on the road this season. Prince George leads the BC Division and sit in second place in the Western Conference.

CORBIN THE COUGAR: On Sunday, December 8th, the Cougars acquired defenceman Corbin Vaughan (06) from the Regina Pats in exchange for defenceman Ephram McNutt (05) and a second-round pick in 2025. Prior to joining the Cats, Vaughan played 98 WHL games with Regina. Entering tonight against Portland, Vaughan will suit up for his 100th WHL game.

27 RETURNS FROM OTTAWA: Cougars captain Riley Heidt was invited to Team Canada's National Junior Selection Camp on December 10-13 in Ottawa, ON. Heidt has now returned to the team, and will be in the lineup against Spokane

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Three Prince George Cougars have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary List. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster were three Prince George Cougars named to the list. In total, 55 WHL players were named to the list. Ravensbergen was named an 'A' rating, which indicates the North Vancouver, BC product as a potential first-round selection. For Lajoie and Foster, they have them named a 'C' rating, which classifies the duo as a possible fourth or fifth-round pick.

RAVENSBERGEN SHINES ON BIG STAGE: Cougar goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen has returned from the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. The draft-eligible netminder suited up in Game 1 and earned Team CHL the victory and made 15 saves in the win. Ravensbergen was one of two selected goaltenders for Team CHL at the event.

