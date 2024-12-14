T-Birds Can't Catch the Chiefs

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. -Grayson Malinoski's 38 saves kept The Seattle Thunderbirds within striking distance before finally falling, 4-3, to the Spokane Chiefs Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Seattle plays once more before they begin their annual holiday break. The T-Birds are in Portland Saturday to face the Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

"He's a gamer," remarked head coach Matt O'Dette of his young rookie netminder. "He's gonna battle in the net. He's competitive. That was a lot of work for him tonight. We need to provide more help for him and mitigate some of the volume (of shots) and the sizeable chances. He was there for us and gave us a chance to make a push at the end."

Seattle (11-18-2-1) got the start they wanted, with Nathan Pilling scoring just eighteen seconds after puck drop. After Spokane tied it midway through the opening period, the T-Birds got a late goal from Braeden Cootes to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

"We got off to a good start, with the first shift," said O'Dette of the quick goal. "We had some penalty kills that we had to have in the first, but it zapped some of our early momentum."

The game turned in the second period as the Thunderbirds were outshot, 21-3 and outscored, 3-0, as the Chiefs grabbed a 4-2 lead after forty minutes. "We weren't executing. We weren't managing the puck well. It put us behind the eight ball, chasing the game from there."

The T-Birds were better in the third and closed to within a goal when Coster Dunn scored shorthanded midway through the period but would get no closer. "We fell short," explained O'Dette. "Just not sharp enough tonight, not efficient enough and that put us a step behind all game."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle is now 0-3-0-0 versus Spokane this season with three head-to-head games remaining.

Earlier in the day Team Canada announced it's roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships that begin December 26th in Ottawa. Two Thunderbirds, defenseman Sawyer Mynio and goalie Scott Ratzlaff were invited to Canada's selection camp. Mynio was selected to the team while Ratzlaff was one of the final cuts.

Seattle's first game out of the break is December 27th when they host the Everett Silvertips at Climate Pledge Arena in the fourth annual Battle of the Sound. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

