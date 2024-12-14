Chiefs Face Cougars Saturday for First Time Since Opening Weekend

December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Prince George Cougars Saturday night in the Chiefs' last home game before the holiday break. The teams last faced each other on 2024-25 Opening Weekend, when the Chiefs came away with a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 loss.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Coors Light Seattle Kraken Trip Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

