Chiefs Face Cougars Saturday for First Time Since Opening Weekend
December 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Prince George Cougars Saturday night in the Chiefs' last home game before the holiday break. The teams last faced each other on 2024-25 Opening Weekend, when the Chiefs came away with a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 loss.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
PROMO: Coors Light Seattle Kraken Trip Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
