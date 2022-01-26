Wild Roast IceHogs in Overtime, 2-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Iowa Wild (16-16-2-2; 36 pts.) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (15-14-2-1; 33 pts.) in overtime at BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26 by a score of 2-1. Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa notched the game-winning goal and Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 20 saves in the win.

Wild forward Kyle Rau moved into the left circle in the Rockford end and dropped a pass to Wild forward Marco Rossi who beat IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia (25 saves) with a one-timer at 8:52 of the first period. Rau and Iowa defenseman Calen Addison were credited with assists on Rossi's goal that gave the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Iowa carried their 1-0 lead over Rockford into the first intermission. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 11-4 in the first period.

Rockford forward Mike Hardman beat McIntyre on the power play at 13:39 of the second period to tie the game at one goal apiece.

After two periods, the Wild and the IceHogs were tied by a score of 1-1. Rockford outshot Iowa 10-8 in the second stanza but the Wild held a 19-14 lead in shots through two periods.

Following a scoreless third period, Iowa and Rockford headed to overtime tied 1-1. Both teams recorded seven shots in the third period. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 26-21 in regulation.

Cramarossa bolted into the offensive zone, cut into the left circle and beat Delia with a wrist shot to give Iowa a 2-1 win at 2:32 of the overtime period. Iowa defenseman Joe Hicketts recorded the lone assist on Cramarossa's overtime winner.

Shots in overtime were 1-0 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 27-21 in the game.

Iowa was 0-for-5 and Rockford was 1-for-6 on the power play on the night.

Up next for the Wild, a matchup with the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

