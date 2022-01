Crunch Down Monsters, 3-1

January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch downed the Cleveland Monsters, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 15-13-3-1 on the season and 3-2-2-0 in the eight-game season series against the Monsters.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov earned the win with 24 saves. Jet Greaves stopped 20-of-22 shots between the pipes for the Monsters. Syracuse special teams had a strong performance going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 14:32 into the game.

Sean Day set up Charles Hudon for a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. The team doubled their lead with another power-play marker 4:55 into the second period. Hudon skated the puck into the zone and dropped it back for Gabriel Dumont to send in from the right circle.

The Monsters stole Miftakhov's chance at a shutout with 3:28 remaining in the game. Brendan Gaunce fired a shot from the left circle that ricocheted off a Crunch defender and in. Just 1:20 later, Cole Koepke hit the empty net to give the Crunch a 3-1 win.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: With multi-point performances tonight, Charles Hudon, Alex Barre-Boulet and Gabriel Dumont now lead the six each...Charles Hudon has six goals in his last six games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.