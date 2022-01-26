Griffins Blanked by Admirals

January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Justin Abdelkader and Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Justin Abdelkader and Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Milwaukee Admirals scored the lone goal on a power play to defeat the Grand Rapids Griffins 1-0 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. After starting the season series against Milwaukee 5-1-1-0, Grand Rapids has lost its last two contest against the Admirals.

Despite being on a four-game home winless skid, the Griffins have recorded points in nine of their last 11 contests (5-2-3-1) in West Michigan.

The Griffins had a chance to take an early advantage in the opening frame at 3:34. Erik Bradford stole the puck and went on a breakaway but was unable to put it between the pipes, as netminder Connor Ingram made a left-pad save.

Milwaukee tallied the lone goal of the contest during its second power play chance of the night. At 16:17, Matt Donovan at the blue line ripped a long shot that went through traffic and over Victor Brattstrom's blocker.

In the middle frame, Grand Rapids held the Admirals to only three shots in the period. The Griffins also had three power play opportunities but failed to convert, including a 5-on-3 for 1:01.

Heading into the final period down one, the Griffins looked to make a late game-tying score. Dominik Shine generated a great chance from the low slot with 2:29 remaining but was denied by Ingram once more, sealing the 1-0 victory for Milwaukee.

Notes

*The Griffins are now 3-2-1-1 when outshooting an opponent this season and suffered their second loss (5-2-1-1) when only allowing 20-29 shots.

*Grand Rapids has played eight of its last ten games at home.

Milwaukee 1 0 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Donovan 6 (Grimaldi, Novak), 16:17 (PP). Penalties-Knott Mil (tripping), 8:51; Smith Gr (tripping), 11:20; Hirose Gr (slashing), 15:47; Davies Mil (tripping), 19:07.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Apap Mil (slashing), 5:26; Del Gaizo Mil (delay of game), 6:25; Richard Mil (interference), 11:31; Martin Gr (tripping), 11:40; Donovan Mil (tripping), 19:03.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Shine Gr (hooking), 1:55; LaBate Mil (roughing), 4:48; Smith Gr (roughing), 4:48; Del Gaizo Mil (roughing), 13:52; Healey Mil (roughing), 13:52; Renouf Gr (roughing), 13:52; Smith Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing), 13:52.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 10-3-9-22. Grand Rapids 6-14-10-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 1 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 6.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Ingram 14-10-3 (30 shots-30 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 2-5-2 (22 shots-21 saves).

A-4,977

Three Stars

1. MIL Ingram (W, SO, 30 saves); 2. MIL Donovan (power play goal); 3. MIL Rocco Grimaldi (assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-13-5-2 (37 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 28 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

Milwaukee: 17-18-2-2 (38 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 28 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.