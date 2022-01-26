Wolf Pack Use Three Second Period Goals to Knock off T-Birds 5-1

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored three times in the second period, including twice on the powerplay, to knock off the rival Springfield Thunderbirds by a final score of 5-1 on Wednesday night. The win was Hartford's fourth in their last five games.

Tim Gettinger fired a puck around the wall in the offensive zone on the Wolf Pack's second powerplay of the hockey game. Jonny Brodzinski found the loose puck, then started to storm his way towards Springfield starter Charlie Lindgren. Brodzinski elected to fire a pass across the ice, connecting with Anthony Greco. Greco let a one-timer fly that beat Lindgren at 1:22 of the second period to break a 1-1 tie. The goal, Greco's ninth of the season, was Hartford's first powerplay goal since January 8th.

For the second game in a row, the Wolf Pack opened the scoring. Alex Whelan won a puck battle behind the Springfield goal, then put a centering pass into the slot for Mike O'Leary. O'Leary rang his quick shot off the goal post and by Lindgren for his second goal of the season 9:59 into the game. Hartford nearly extended the lead in the final minute, but Lindgren slammed the door shut twice.

Seconds later, the Thunderbirds took advantage of their netminder's key saves. Mackenzie MacEachern found Alexey Toropchenko, who wired a perfect shot over the shoulder of Keith Kinkaid to tie the game with just 2.1 seconds left in the opening the period.

Greco gave the Wolf Pack the lead 82 seconds into the middle frame, kicking off Hartford's best stretch of the evening. At 4:15, on the heels of another Wolf Pack powerplay, Ty Ronning scored his ninth goal of the season. Tanner Fritz danced his way into a high-danger scoring area, then sent a pass to Ronning, who fired home the insurance marker. Austin Rueschhoff picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Brodzinski tacked on his second point of the night at 19:00 of the second period, this time scoring a goal. Gettinger fired a shot from the slot that Lindgren made the save on. The rebound bounced to Lauri Pajuniemi, who could only see the puck bounce off his skate. The puck took a good bounce, however, and went right through the crease to Brodzinski. The captain released the puck into an empty net for his team-leading 13th goal of the season. The goal, Hartford's second on the advantage on the night, also marked the sixth game in a row where Brodzinski scored.

Kinkaid slammed the door shut in the third period, stopping all eight T-Birds shots. Fritz put the exclamation mark on the victory at 15:51, hitting an empty net from center ice for his sixth goal of the season.

