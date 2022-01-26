Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Weekly Recap

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Phantoms 3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1

Wade Allison broke a scoreless tie with 16:03 remaining in the third period and Linus Sandin struck with 9:19 left for a 2-1 lead as the Phantoms prevailed at rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. For Allison, it capped a three-game goal streak prior to his recall to the Flyers. Allison and Sandin both scored their goals on the power play. Adam Clendening notched a pair of assists while Maksim Sushko's empty-netter was his fifth goal of the season. Felix Sandstrom was terrific with 28 saves on 29 shots.

Saturday, January 22. 2022

Charlotte Checkers 4 - Phantoms 1

The Checkers exploded for four goals in the third period to turn the tables on the Phantoms who had taken the initial lead past the midway mark of the second period on Linus Sandin's second goal of the week. Connor Carrick's shorthanded goal against Felix Sandstrom sparked the comeback.

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Phantoms 5 - Charlotte Checkers 2

Defenseman Wyatte Wylie led the way with three assists in the weekend-series finale. Hayden Hodgson's pair of goals at the end of the game sealed the win after Lehigh Valley had been clinging to a 3-2 lead late in the third. Cal O'Reilly (6th) had a goal and an assist while Connor Bunnaman (6th) and Matt Strome (1st) also scored on set-ups by Wylie. Pat Nagle's 24 saves were key and included a pair of breakaway stops in the third to preserve a vulnerable one-goal lead.

Upcoming

Friday, January 28 (7:05) - Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Lehigh Valley (12-13-8) opens a busy weekend with its first visit to Western Mass. The AHL affiliate o fthe St. Louis Blues is in third place in the Atlantic Division at 19-12-5 but the T-Birds only have three wins in their last 10 games. Veterans Matthew Peca (13-16-29) and Sam Anas (11-16-27) pace the offense with former Hershey Bears forward and Australia native Nathan Walker (10-15-25) rating highly as well on one of the highest scoring teams in the league. Springfield bested the Phantoms 2-1 in overtime on November 13 in the only meeting of the season between the two teams.

Saturday, January 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack

Lehigh Valley is 2-1-0 against Hartford including a 3-1 win at XL Center on Decemer 17. Jonny Brodzinski (12-14-26) leads the offense and is the older brother of Flyers draft choice Bryce Brodzinski who plays at the University of Minnesota. Veteran goalie Keith Kinkaid has been among the league's best goaltenders at 12-2-2, 2.56, .914. Hartford's 18-11-5 mork places them ujust percentage points behind Hershey for the top spot in the division.

Sunday, January 30 (5:05) - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears (PPL Center)

It's meLVin's Kids Activity Book Day at PPL Center when the Phantoms host the rival Hershey Bears. The Phantoms are 2-1-1 against Hershey this season including a 2-1 win on December 21 in Hershey's only visit to PPL Center so far. The Bears have vaulted into first place in the very tight Atlantic Division at 20-12-5. Joe Snively leads Scott Allen's team in scoring with 15-23-38 including an overtime winner against the Phantoms as part of a two-goal game on January 5 at Giant Center. This is Game 5 out of 14 in the rivalry series.

News and Notes:

- Linus Sandin made his NHL debut on January 25 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the New York Islanders. Sandin has scored 5 goals in his last 7 games with the Phantoms. He becomes the 34th Lehigh Valley Phantom to make his NHL debut with the Flyers on a recall and the third this season joining Max Willman and Felix Sandstrom.

- Wyatte Wylie's three-assist game on Sunday was his new career-best for points in a game and is tied for the most points in a game by any Phantoms player this year.

- Lehigh Valley has gone 9-2-3 in its last 14 games after a beginning that saw just three wins in the first 19 games at 3-11-5.

- Cal O'Reilly has 12 points (3-9-12) in his last 8 games including four multi-point games in that stretch.

- Defenseman Adam Clendening has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last nine games including three multi-point games in the last six.

OLYMPICS HONOR

Goalie Pat Nagle will represent the Red, White and Blue at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and will fly to Los Angeles on Sunday to begin training with the team. Nagle will be away from the Phantoms for three weeks while playing for the United States. The 34-year-old veteran goalie, who has spent most of his career as one of the all-time greats in the ECHL, will depart at the end of January for the games in February. Nagle has gone 6-0-3, 2.65, .897 with the Phantoms this season.

Recent Transactions:

Jan 21 - Delete Wade Allison (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 21 - Delete Jackson Cates (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 24 - Delete Linus Sandin (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 24 - Delete Felix Sandstrom (G), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 24 - Delete Connor Bunnaman (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 25 - Add Nick Lappin (F), Signed to AHL Contract. Was previously PTO Contract

Jan 25 - Delete Isaac Ratcliffe (F), Recalled to Philadelphia

Jan 25 - Add Linus Sandin (F), Returned from Philadelphia

Jan 25 - Add Jackson Cates (F), Returned from Philadelphia

Jan 25 - Add Felix Sandstrom (G), Returned from Philadelphia

Team Scoring Leaders

Cal O'Reilly 6-17-23

Adam Clendening 5-17-22

Garrett Wilson 8-8-16

x - Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Hayden Hodgson 8-7-15

Egor Zamula 3-11-14

Goaltending Leaders

Garrett Metcalf 2-0-1, 2.64, .916

Pat Nagle 6-0-3, 2.65, .900

Felix Sandstrom 4-9-3, 3.02, .897

Upcoming Schedule

Fri, Jan 28 at Springfield Thunderbirds (STL) (7:05)

Sat, Jan 29 at Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) (7:00)

Sun, Jan 30 vs. Hershey Bears (WSH) (5:05) (PPL Center)

Wed, Feb 2 at Bridgeport Islanders (NYI) (10:30 a.m.)

Fri, Feb 4 vs. Providence Bruins (BOS) (7:05) (PPL Center)

Sat, Feb 5 at Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) (5:00)

Tues, Feb 8 vs. Belleville Senators (OTT) (7:05) (PPL Center)

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, January 30 vs. Hershey Bears (5:05) - meLVin Kids' Activity Book Day (First 1,000 fans 14 and under)

Friday, February 4 vs. Providence Bruins (7:05) - Season Ticket Appreciation Night

Tuesday, February 8 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05) - (Makeup Date from Dec. 15 postponement)

Friday, February 11 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) - GO FOR GOLD Weekend

Saturday, Feburary 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - GO FOR GOLD Weekend, Saturday Night Hockey Live

Sunday, February 13 vs. Hershey Bears (2:05) - GO FOR GOLD Weekend

Tickets for upcoming Phantoms games available HERE

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

