Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home to the XL Center tonight on the heels of a key road victory on Sunday afternoon over the Hershey Bears. This evening, it's rivalry night in downtown Hartford as the Springfield Thunderbirds come calling.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of twelve meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds. It is the third of six meetings that will take place at the XL Center, and the first meeting of 2022. The sides will next meet on Friday, February 4th, in Springfield before returning to Hartford seven days later on February 11th.

In the last meeting between these rivals, the Wolf Pack took a thrilling 4-3 decision in a shootout on December 19th. The T-Birds jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Pack battled back for their largest comeback of the season. Tim Gettinger got the Wolf Pack on the board at 18:40 of the second period, then Hunter Skinner cut it to 3-2 at 7:47 of the third. At 19:26, with the extra attacker, captain Jonny Brodzinski scored to send it to overtime. In the shootout, Gettinger scored in the third round, while Keith Kinkaid stopped all three shooters.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3-0-0 against the T-Birds in 2021-22, and 2-0-0-0 at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack earned a weekend split in Hershey with a 3-2 decision on Sunday afternoon over the Bears. Justin Richards scored at 17:14 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie, pushing the Pack to a huge regulation victory that moved them back into second place in the Atlantic Division. Tanner Fritz and Brodzinski also lit the lamp in the win, while Adam Húska made 24 saves for his fourth victory of the season.

Brodzinski leads the Pack with 26 points (12 g, 14 a) on the campaign. He also leads the club with twelve goals. Anthony Greco is second on the team in scoring with 21 points (8 g, 17 a). Both players carry scoring streaks into tonight's affair. Brodzinski is riding a five-game point and goal scoring streak (5 g, 3 a), while Greco has points in three straight games (1 g, 2 a).

The Wolf Pack open a three-game homestand tonight. They'll also host the Providence Bruins on Friday night and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday. Both games are set for 7:00 p.m. The Pack are 11-4-1-1 at the XL Center so far in 2021-22.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter today's game with a record of 19-12-4-1 following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Nathan Walker scored a pair of goals for the T-Birds, but Chris Terry fired home his 13th of the season 1:15 into overtime to give the Islanders the extra point. Sam Anas had the other Springfield goal.

Matthew Peca leads the team in scoring with 29 points (13 g, 16 a) in his first season with the T-Birds. He also leads the club in goals with 13. Anas and Keean Washkurak are tied for second on the club in goals with eleven each. Charlie Lindgren and Joel Hoefer are tied for the team lead in wins with nine each so far in 2021-22.

Game Information:

