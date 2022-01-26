Evan Fitzpatrick Assigned to Greenville, Checkers Release Craig Martin and Spencer Ashucak from PTOs

The Charlotte roster got trimmed on Wednesday, as Florida assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Checkers released Craig Martin and Spencer Asuchak from their PTOs.

Fitzpatrick, who signed an NHL contract with Florida on Jan. 14, served a stint on the Panthers' taxi squad before joining the Checkers and backing up Billy Christopoulos in Sunday's contest. He now returns to Greenville, where he is 2-6-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 10 appearances.

Martin made his AHL debut with the Checkers and logged three games during his stint with Charlotte. Asuchak skated in four games for the Checkers, his first AHL action since 2017-18.

With the recent additions of Alexander True and Max McCormick from Seattle, the Checkers head into Friday's matchup against Utica with 14 forwards on the roster. Between the pipes, the departure of Fitzpatrick leaves Charlotte's tandem as Billy Christopoulos and Antonie Bibeau.

