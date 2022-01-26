Red Wings Reassign Fulcher, Recall Pickard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad and recalled netminder Calvin Pickard from the Griffins.

Fulcher has been featured on the Griffins' roster for 13 games but has not seen any ice time. The netminder competed with Grand Rapids in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 4-3-0 ledger this season. The fourth-year pro places first in the ECHL with a 1.70 goals against average while his 0.924 save percentage comes in at seventh. Through 46 pro games played, Fulcher has a 21-14-9 record with a 2.86 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage. The Bridgen, Ontario, native will look to make his first start in over a month, as he last appeared in a contest on Dec. 11 against Iowa (ECHL).

Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 and 22 and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 27 of the 34 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places seventh in the AHL with a 2.40 goals against average while his 0.927 save percentage ranks third.

