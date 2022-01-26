Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Close Homestand with Winning Weekday Tilt vs. Wild Tonight

January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-long, six-game homestand tonight against the Iowa Wild on a Winning Weekday at 7:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tonight is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

IceHogs and Wild Clash on a Winning Weekday Tonight

The IceHogs host the Wild tonight on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Wednesday, Feb. 2)! Buy Tickets

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs Tonight

The IceHogs and Wild enter tonight's contest neck-and-neck in the Central Division standings with the IceHogs sitting in fourth place with a .516 winning percentage through 31 games played and the Wild in fifth at a .486 winning percentage with 35 games played. After tonight, the two clubs will get together again soon with a home-and-home weekend starting in Iowa on Friday, Feb. 4 and returning to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Hello Old Friend

Tonight's contest marks the first time the IceHogs have seen the Wild since Dec. 8 with the last two meetings going beyond regulation time. IceHogs forward Andrei Altybarmakian netted the game-winning shootout goal in a 4-3 comeback win at the BMO in early December while Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts buried the overtime winner on the power play on Nov. 10 in a 4-3 showdown in Rockford.

Teply Taking Over IceHogs Scoring

After one assist in his first 18 games this season, forward Michal Teply has hit a scoring groove, netting five goals and three assists for eight points in his last seven games. He registered his first two-goal AHL performance on Saturday vs. Texas and dazzled with a highlight-reel goal in the shootout. He enters tonight's game on a three-game point streak (3G, 2A) and goals in each of this last two games (3G).

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The IceHogs hit the road for the first time since early January with stops against the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29! The IceHogs and Admirals collide Friday night at 7 p.m. and the IceHogs and Wolves renew their in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 15-14-1-1, 32 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 15-16-2-2, 34 points (5th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 3-4 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-1-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

40-31-6-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.