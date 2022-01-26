Parik Backstops Reign to 4-1 Win over San Jose
January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Behind 39 saves from goaltender Lukas Parik, the Ontario Reign (21-6-3-2) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (14-20-1-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday morning at the SAP Center. The Reign got goals from four different scorers and improved to 7-0-1-1 in their last nine games during the month of January.
Forward TJ Tynan led the way on offense with a goal and an assist, while defenseman Marcus Phillips opened the scoring with his first tally of the season and blueliner Jordan Spence extended his lengthy point streak to nine games in the victory.
Date: January 26, 2022
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 2 0 2 4
SJ 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 32 1/2
SJ 40 0/2
Three Stars -
1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
2. Markus Phillips (ONT)
3. Patrick Holway (SJ)
W: Lukas Parik
L: Sam Harvey
Next Game: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | SAP Center
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2022
- Ratcliffe Gets the Call, Additional Transactions Announced - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Parik Backstops Reign to 4-1 Win over San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Home Games - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Sign Marcus Vela to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Red Wings Reassign Fulcher, Recall Pickard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Evan Fitzpatrick Assigned to Greenville, Checkers Release Craig Martin and Spencer Ashucak from PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Assign F James Neal to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Record 13 Former Griffins to Participate in Olympics - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Close Homestand with Winning Weekday Tilt vs. Wild Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #32: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.