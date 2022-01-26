Parik Backstops Reign to 4-1 Win over San Jose

Behind 39 saves from goaltender Lukas Parik, the Ontario Reign (21-6-3-2) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (14-20-1-0) by a final score of 4-1 on Wednesday morning at the SAP Center. The Reign got goals from four different scorers and improved to 7-0-1-1 in their last nine games during the month of January.

Forward TJ Tynan led the way on offense with a goal and an assist, while defenseman Marcus Phillips opened the scoring with his first tally of the season and blueliner Jordan Spence extended his lengthy point streak to nine games in the victory.

Date: January 26, 2022

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 2 0 2 4

SJ 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 32 1/2

SJ 40 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

2. Markus Phillips (ONT)

3. Patrick Holway (SJ)

W: Lukas Parik

L: Sam Harvey

Next Game: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | SAP Center

