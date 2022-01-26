Moose Announce Rescheduled Home Games

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Abbotsford Canucks, announced today the rescheduled game dates for the previously postponed home games against Abbotsford on Dec. 30 (AHL Game #425) and Dec. 31 (AHL Game #430).

The two games are now scheduled to be played at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT and Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT.

ï»¿Tickets for the originally scheduled games on Dec. 30 and 31 will be honoured for the newly scheduled April 28 and 30 games. Ticket holders will also receive further information via the email associated with their account.

