Monsters Late Push Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Crunch

Cleveland Monsters face off with the Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 3-1 on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-14-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse's Charles Hudon scored a power-play tally at 14:32 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Crunch added a second man-advantage marker from Gabriel Dumont at 4:55 of the middle period extending the Monsters defecit to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Brendan Gaunce spoiled the shutout bid with a tally at 16:32 of the final frame with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen, but Cole Koepke scored an empty-net goal at 17:52 bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 20 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Amir Miftakhov made 24 saves for the victory.

The Monsters head home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, January 28, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

SYR 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/3 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

SYR 23 2/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 20 3 3-4-0

SYR Miftakhov W 24 1 4-4-2

Cleveland Record: 13-14-4-3, 6th North Division

Syracuse Record: 15-13-3-1, 5th North Division

