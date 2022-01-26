Blues Assign F James Neal to Thunderbirds

January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward James Neal to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neal, 34, has dressed in 19 games with the Blues this season, posting four points (two goals, two assists). In 869 NHL games with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vegas, Calgary, Edmonton, and St. Louis, Neal has recorded 559 points (296 goals + 263 assists).

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.