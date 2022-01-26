Blues Assign F James Neal to Thunderbirds
January 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward James Neal to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Neal, 34, has dressed in 19 games with the Blues this season, posting four points (two goals, two assists). In 869 NHL games with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vegas, Calgary, Edmonton, and St. Louis, Neal has recorded 559 points (296 goals + 263 assists).
