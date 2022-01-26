Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Activated defenseman Simon Benoit from the COVID-19/non-roster list and placed defenseman Josh Manson on the COVID-19/non-roster list.

Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson and right wing Vinni Lettieri from the Taxi Squad, and reassigned Brendan Guhle to the Taxi Squad.

Assigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek and defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

